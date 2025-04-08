Submit Release
Minister Thembi Simelane briefs media on NHBRC’s investigation into George building collapse, 9 Apr

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane will, on Wednesday, 09 April 2025, brief the media on the outcomes of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council’s investigation into a building that collapsed in George, Western Cape, in 2024.

The planned media briefing follows the Minister’s undertaking a few weeks ago that she would take the nation into confidence once the report has been finalised.

Accordingly, the Minister will reveal the contents of the George Building Collapse as follows:
Date:    Wednesday, 09 April 2025
Time:   11h30
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS Head Office, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:
Facebook:     http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA   
Twitter:           http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA    
YouTube:       https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA    

NOTE: For ease of access, members of the media are urged to RSVP to Tebogo.Mosima@dhs.gov.za

Enquiries: 
Tsekiso Machike
Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 077 410 5050 
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za 

Mandulo Maphumulo, 
Acting Head of Communications 
Cell: 082 099 7699 
Email: Mandulo.maphumulo@dhs.gov.za 

