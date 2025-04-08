Minister Thembi Simelane briefs media on NHBRC’s investigation into George building collapse, 9 Apr
Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane will, on Wednesday, 09 April 2025, brief the media on the outcomes of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council’s investigation into a building that collapsed in George, Western Cape, in 2024.
The planned media briefing follows the Minister’s undertaking a few weeks ago that she would take the nation into confidence once the report has been finalised.
Accordingly, the Minister will reveal the contents of the George Building Collapse as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 09 April 2025
Time: 11h30
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS Head Office, Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
NOTE: For ease of access, members of the media are urged to RSVP to Tebogo.Mosima@dhs.gov.za
Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
Mandulo Maphumulo,
Acting Head of Communications
Cell: 082 099 7699
Email: Mandulo.maphumulo@dhs.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.