Etech Global Services Named One of America’s Dream Employers 2025

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services has been recognized as one of America’s Dream Employers 2025 in a prestigious ranking presented by Forbes in collaboration with Statista. The award list was announced on November 26, 2024, and is now available for viewing on Forbes’ website America’s Dream Employers 2025 were selected based on an independent survey that gathered insights from over 10,000 college students and more than 140,000 employees working at U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees. The survey collected over 266,000 data points to evaluate the desirability of employers across various sectors. Etech Global Services was honored for its commitment to creating a workplace where employees thrive and are proud to work.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of America’s Dream Employers 2025,” said Matt Rocco , President and CEO of Etech Global Services. “This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive and engaging workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being and professional growth. We believe that when our team members feel valued and empowered, they can achieve great things.”Etech Global Services has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing employee satisfaction, including flexible work arrangements, specialized leadership development programs, and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) that promote mental well-being. The company also invests in its workforce with robust technological infrastructure to support remote employees, offers a Tuition Reimbursement Program to encourage further education and professional development, and provides various wellness initiatives such as virtual wellness programs and counseling services. These efforts have not only contributed to a positive work environment but have also positioned Etech as an employer of choice.The recognition as a Dream Employer underscores Etech's ability to attract top talent and boost employee pride while solidifying its position as an industry leader. For more information about Etech Global Services and its employee initiatives, please visit www.etechgs.com About Statista:Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings in partnership with high-profile media outlets. This research service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data portal that provides statistics and various market studies.

