Nectara and Good Trash Partner to Combat Holiday Food Waste

Circular Solutions Provider Helps Global Brands Deliver ESG Impact in China Through Creative Consumer Engagement

Food waste accounts for up to 10% of global emissions. By helping brands like Nectara engage directly with consumers, we're creating meaningful connections while addressing environmental challenges.” — Christiana Zhu, Co-Founder of Good Trash

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Australian stone fruit brand Nectara by Montague Farms has collaborated with circular solutions provider Good Trash to demonstrate creative approaches to reducing holiday food waste. The initiative showcased how to create festive Christmas treats using whole fruits and typically discarded produce, making corporate sustainability tangible for consumers.The workshop was hosted at BottleDream Basecamp, a UN Global Compact member and B-Corp certified social enterprise known for promoting sustainability initiatives in China. The venue choice reflects the growing importance of sustainable living practices in China, driven by increasing environmental awareness and national carbon reduction goals."Food waste accounts for up to 10% of global emissions, with a significant portion occurring in households," said Christiana Zhu, Co-Founder of Good Trash. "By helping brands like Nectara engage directly with consumers on sustainability, we're creating meaningful connections while addressing pressing environmental challenges."Participants learned practical techniques for transforming entire fruits into preserves and desserts, demonstrating how simple steps can reduce household food waste while creating memorable Christmas treats. The workshop exemplified how international brands can effectively communicate their sustainability commitments to Chinese consumers through interactive experiences.About Good Trash:Good Trash, an initiative of Tribal Brands Asia (TBA), focuses on circular solutions that reduce environmental impact while increasing value for the food industry. We transform waste into usable resources, helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals without sacrificing profitability. Our approach includes upcycling plastic waste and developing products from food waste, supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices while driving positive change and enhancing business value.About Montague FarmsSince 1948, Montague Farms have been one of Australia's leading fruit growers. Focusing on the most flavoursome apples, pears, stone-fruit, grapes, cherries and more, Montague Farms is a network of passionate growers and leaders in fruit innovation, ensuring the best produce makes it to your fruit bowl.About Nectara™️Nectara™️ is a new sub-brand under Montague Farms, an Australian stone fruit brand with over 75 years of history. With a unique colour-coding system highlighting three different colours and descriptions, Nectara™ nectarines makes it easier for consumers to identify which flavours they prefer. These nectarines are exclusively grown and packed by Montague Farms at Narre Warren North, where size, colour, and high brix (sugar) levels are carefully managed to deliver the best piece of fruit nature has to offer.Nectara™️ engages with consumers with a more dynamic brand image. It targets consumers of all age groups, particularly well-educated and higher-income working females from ages of 25 to 45, health-conscious mothers and elderly individuals with high standards for a healthy lifestyle.

