Marvelous Foods' Yeyo Coconut Yogurt is now available in all ALDI stores in China
Yeyo becomes first-ever plant-based coconut yogurt to hit the shelves of ALDI China.SHANGHAI, BEIJING, CHINA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yeyo coconut yogurt, produced by Chinese plant-based diary pioneer Marvelous Foods Ltd., has hit the shelves across ALDI China stores. In addition to offline stores, Yeyo is also available through ALDI’s WeChat mini program as well as on Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform with over 30 million active daily users.
“We have been working hard to make Yeyo more accessible to consumers and are very pleased to be able to do so on a whole new scale through ALDI’s network” says Marvelous Foods founder Christiana Zhu.
Yeyo is the first plant-based coconut yogurt to be stocked by ALDI in China. It is being featured as a hero product in ALDI’s ‘healthy eating challenge’, a social media campaign that rides the new wave of health and fitness conversations trending due to China’s Olympic fever.
With zero dairy, sugar or artificial additives, Yeyo is a natural fit with health and wellness. Yeyo has previously partnered with top fitness and yoga brands including Lululemon and Maia Active on brand activations, resulting in organic content posted by social media fitness influencers with a combined following of over 6 million.
In the healthy eating challenge, ALDI highlights Yeyo as a great base to be paired with various oat products for a healthy meal or snack. “We have seen that this is a popular way to eat Yeyo,” says Marvelous Foods co-founder Athena Zhu. “A top fitness influencer once featured a recipe for overnight oats using Yeyo that gained over 35,000 likes on the Chinese social media platform RED.”
Three of Yeyo’s six flavors are now available for purchase at ALDI. They include Yeyo’s best-selling ‘pure’, and two granola-infused flavors ‘peach crunch’ and ‘strawberry chocolate’.
