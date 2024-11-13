Good Trash and Silver Fern Farms Partner to Transform Food Waste into Culinary Innovation

Upcycled venison floss popcorn with negroni pairing

New Zealand's Largest Red Meat Exporter Collaborates With Good Trash on Circular Menu Concept

Food waste contributes up to 10% of global emissions. Transforming meat trimmings into premium bar snacks shows how creative thinking can reposition waste into profitable, sustainable menu items.” — Christiana Zhu, Co-founder of Good Trash

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Circular solutions provider Good Trash has partnered with Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's largest grass-fed red meat exporter, to launch an innovative 'Good Bites' menu that transforms meat trimmings into chef-crafted delicacies. The collaboration showcases how food industry by-products can be elevated into premium offerings, directly addressing the global food waste issue.The menu debuted at a reception previewing Silver Fern Farms' new product range ahead of the company's seventh consecutive presence at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. This innovative initiative aligns with Silver Fern Farms' commitment to catering to the Chinese market’s diverse culinary preferences.The creative menu items include Upcycled Venison Floss Popcorn paired with Negroni cocktails and Upcycled Beef Jerky Swizzle Sticks served with Bloody Marys, demonstrating how traditionally discarded cuts can be transformed into sophisticated bar snacks that bridge Western and Chinese culinary traditions."Food waste contributes up to 10% of global emissions, surpassing the aviation industry's impact," said Christiana Zhu, Co-Founder of Good Trash. "By transforming meat trimmings into premium bar snacks, we're showing how creative thinking can reposition potential waste into profitable, sustainable menu items."The innovative menu items include:• Upcycled Venison Floss Popcorn: Inspired by classic Chinese pork floss, featuring smoked chili, Sichuan pepper, and pink peppercorn• Upcycled Beef Jerky Swizzle Sticks: Drawing from Silk Road flavours with chili, cumin, and garlic, doubling as cocktail stirrersThe collaboration demonstrates how innovative partnerships can address environmental challenges while creating new revenue streams in the food industry.For more information about Good Trash and their solutions, please contact:Media Contact:Christiana ZhuCo-Founder of Good TrashEmail: info@goodtrash.orgAbout Good Trash:Good Trash, an initiative of Tribal Brands Asia (TBA), focuses on circular solutions that reduce environmental impact while increasing value for the food industry. We transform waste into usable resources, helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals without sacrificing profitability. Our approach includes upcycling plastic waste and developing products from food waste, supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices while driving positive change and enhancing business value.About Tribal Brands Asia:Tribal Brands Asia (TBA) is a Shanghai-based marketing, activations, and sales partner for premium food and beverage brands. Founded by a New Zealander, TBA connects Western and Eastern markets, offering insights into diverse consumer needs. With over 20 years of experience, TBA specialises in forging long-lasting partnerships and driving brand growth through culturally-connected creativity, innovation, and best-in-class activations.About Silver Fern Farms:Established in 1948, we are New Zealand's leading producer and exporter of premium lamb, beef and venison and associated products to more than 60 countries and regions. The company operates 14 processing facilities throughout New Zealand, employing more than 6,000 staff globally. Key markets in New Zealand, China, North America, the United Kingdom, other Asian and European markets and the Middle East are supported through a network of international offices.

