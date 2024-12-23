Renowned Rock Orchestra Launches Tour Performing Classic Rock, Soul & Funk Tunes from Guardians of the Galaxy Soundtrack

30-Piece Rock Orchestra and Vocalists Perform Classic Rock, Yacht Rock, Soul and Funk Tunes from the Guardians of the Galaxy Sountracks Proceeds from Professional Rock Orchestra Benefit Music Education in Northern California Rock Orchestra Previously Performed as the "Beatles Guitar Project" but is Breaking New Ground Playing the "Guardians of the Galaxy" Sountrack

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The renowned SPMA Rock Orchestra, which formerly toured as "The Beatles Guitar Project," is taking audiences on a new galactic journey, launching a Northern California tour in January and playing cosmic classics and unforgettable hits from "Guardians of the Galaxy" soundtrack Vol. 1 & 2.The beloved rock orchestra will bring the iconic "Awesome Mix" to life in an electrifying performance that blends the power of rock with powerhouse vocals and a 30 piece orchestra. Northern California's premiere musicians on strings, horns and electric guitars will unite to deliver a musical experience like no other – all wrapped in a benefit concert for music education.🎤 Featuring Legendary Hits Like:🎧 “Hooked on a Feeling” – Blue Swede🔥 “The Chain” – Fleetwood Mac🌌 “Mr. Blue Sky” – Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)💥 “Cherry Bomb” – The Runaways🎸 “Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone🎵 “I Want You Back” – The Jackson 5✨ “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” – Looking Glass🎟️ TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THE FOLLOWING DATES & VENUES:• Folsom – Harris Center | January 10 & 11• Vacaville – VPAT | January 18• Rohnert Park – Spreckels Center | January 25• Grass Valley – Center for the Arts | February 1🎶 A Concert with a Cause:This unforgettable musical experience benefits the Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy, with proceeds supporting music education programs across Northern California. Many audiences will remember that this rock orchestra has toured in the past as "The Beatles Guitar Project," playing iconic Beatles songs to support music education.Now, with over 30 musicians on stage and 30 songs transcribed and arranged from the Guardians of the Galaxy films, audiences will experience the beloved soundtracks like never before."This is more than a concert – it’s a celebration of timeless music and a commitment to nurturing the next generation of musicians," said SPMA President and Artistic Director Ben McClara#AwesomeMixLive #GuardiansSoundtrack #RockOrchestra #FleetwoodMac #ELO #TheRunaways #Redbone #BlueSwede #LiveConcertExperience #GeorgeHarrison #HarrisCenter #Vacaville #GrassValley #RohnertPark #Sonoma #LiveMusic #Beatles #BeatlesGuitarProject

