Global and international awards earned by Geary Reid

GEORGETOWN, EAST BANK DEMERARA, GUYANA, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future is uncertain and unpredictable; however, with dedication and commitment to continually giving our best, our names can be etched into history, as Guyanese Author Geary Reid did.In December 2024, Geary Reid received the Iconic Global Business Leadership Award and the Iconic British Business Award UK 2024 in London, England. These prestigious accolades were his contributions as a Chartered Certified Accountant, Business Leader, and author. Through the auspices of Philip Oladejo, Group CEO of The Global Business and Author's Awards UK, the Iconic Global Business Leadership Award and the Iconic British Business Award UK 2024 were bestowed on Geary Reid, making him the only recipient from Guyana, the Caribbean, and South American to have received these prestigious awards. Geary Reid’s broad genre of books falls into these major categories: Academic/Professional/Business, Christian/Religious, Family life, and Motivational.These were the words Philip Oladejo, Group CEO of The Global Business and Author's Awards UK, mentioned to describe Geary Reid.“A Tribute to Rev. Geary Reid – An Iconic Leader and Inspiring Writer.Rev. Geary Reid is a phenomenal and inspiring writer whose work has touched the lives of countless Global Business Leaders. His ability to motivate and empower through exceptional writing and visionary leadership is remarkable. He is recommended to global businesses and organizations worldwide for training, coaching, and speaking engagements. His expertise and ability to inspire make him an invaluable asset to any team or event.”Geary Reid is no stranger to high awards with The Global Business and Authors’ Award UK; in previous years, he received many awards; see list below:1. Speaker of the Year award - 20232. Business Consultant of the Year Award - 20233. Christian Leadership Award - 20234. Global Author’s Award for the year - 2022Additionally, in August 2024, Geary Reid submitted 10 of his non-fiction books to The BookFest. Esteemed, experienced international judges reviewed these books, and in October 2024, his submission was accredited with an astonishing 100% success rate. At the end of 2024, Geary Reid received 16 awards, representing the most awards issued by The BookFest in 2024.Further, all Geary Reid’s books were edited and proofread by ProofreadingServices.com. They have graciously recognized his outstanding achievements and have issued him with these acknowledgments:1. Certificate of High Achievement2. “To the best of my knowledge, Geary Reid has published the most books (104) of any of the authors we’ve worked with–that’s across the 25,000+ clients in 100+ countries that have used the professional services of ProofreadingServices.com”, were the words of Luke Palder; CEO of ProofreadingServices.com.His simple-to-read and professionally designed books continue to gain global recognition. His 104 non-fiction books, of which his last 100 books were written within 62 months, have made an indelible mark in the minds of many people around the globe. Many people find his eBook and paperback books easy to read, filled with colorful illustrations, and professionally designed.For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use these contact information: Amazon: amazon.com/author/gearyreid, Website: www.reidnlearn.com , Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: info@reidnlearn.com, Mobile #: 592-645-2240.

