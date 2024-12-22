St. Johnsbury Barracks / Poss. of Crack, VCOR (x11), DLS

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4009784

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12-21-24 at 1858 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1009 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Jamie Cates Possession of Crack Cocaine Driver’s License Suspended - Criminal Violation of Conditions of Release (x10) Krystal Taylor Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jamie Cates

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

ACCUSED: Krystal Taylor

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of 1009 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle traveling south on Memorial Drive commit a motor vehicle violation. Troopers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop shortly after. Troopers made contact with the operator, Jamie Cates (29), and passenger, Krystal Taylor (37). Investigation revealed Cates had a criminally suspended driver’s license and was actively violating 10 court ordered Conditions of Release. Similarly, Taylor was found to also be violating a court ordered Condition of Release.

While conducting a search incident to arrest of Cates’ person, Troopers located an object on him that was found to contain crack cocaine. A VSP K9 conducted an exterior sniff and alerted on the suspect vehicle, which was subsequently seized. Both Cates and Taylor were taken into custody and later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 0830 hours, for the aforementioned charges.

SUSPECT: Jamie Cates

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-24-25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

SUSPECT: Krystal Taylor

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-24-25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

