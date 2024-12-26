SUSTAINABLE MEDIA CENTER ANNOUNCES 2024 SOCIAL MEDIA HEROES AWARDS

Haugen, Haidt, Reisberg, Geismar, Marquez-Garrett Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director, Sustainable Media Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC) is proud to announce its 2024 Social Media Heroes, honoring a distinguished group of leaders working to protect Gen Z and transform the digital landscape into one that supports well-being and democracy.“These extraordinary individuals are leading the charge against a social media ecosystem that profits from youth harms,” said Steven Rosenbaum, the Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center.“Their advocacy and expertise are paving the way for a better future, where technology empowers rather than exploits its users. Together with our growing community of GenZ leaders, technologists, academics, and media leaders, SMC is driving meaningful change,” said Rosenbaum.This year’s honorees include:Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist, New York University professor, and New York Times bestselling author of The Anxious Generation. Haidt’s research focuses on the profound impact of social media on youth mental health, sparking critical conversations about redesigning platforms to reduce harm and foster resilience. "If we do not act now to create healthier online spaces for young people, the cost to their well-being will be immense," said Haidt.Frances Haugen, whistleblower and founder of Beyond the Screen. Haugen’s courageous disclosures about Facebook’s prioritization of profits over safety have ignited global conversations about social media accountability. Through Beyond the Screen, she leads efforts to build an ecosystem of accountability, fostering transparency and ethical practices to ensure platforms become positive forces in society. "When we prioritize safety, we all win. Together, we can build platforms that uplift rather than exploit," said Haugen.Laura Marquez-Garrett, attorney and senior counsel with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC). Marquez-Garrett champions legal accountability for tech companies, advocating for families impacted by social media’s harmful effects on children and teens. "Families deserve justice, and children deserve protection. Social media should not come at the cost of our kids’ safety," said Marquez-GarrettNicki Reisberg, a mother of three, podcaster, and parent advocate. As the founder and host of the Scrolling 2 Death podcast, Reisberg educates parents on the dangers of social media addiction and empowers them to take action. Drawing from her personal experiences as a parent and her previous career in social media marketing, she now leads efforts to advocate for youth-focused reforms that create safer online spaces."Parents need to feel empowered to say, ‘This isn’t working for my family,’ and demand change from the tech companies profiting off our kids," said ReisbergArielle Geismar, Co-Chair, Design It For Us, a youth-led coalition. Arielle is a a ontent creator, digital wellness advocate, and leader in student organizing. Arielle’s organizing has reached areas around mental health, technology ethics, and LGBTQ+ rights. Named Teen Vogue’s 21 Under 21, she has been featured in the NY Times, MTV, CNN, and more. As a creator, she makes content on mental health and has partnered on social issue campaigns with Toms and Patagonia. She served on Biden’s Transition team advising on the youth mental health crisis and is currently George Washington University’s Student Association President. "Young people deserve tools to thrive, not traps that exploit their vulnerabilities. Let’s build a better internet for all of us," said Geismar.About the Sustainable Media CenterThe Sustainable Media Center empowers Gen Z to take control of their digital media experiences by driving solutions that prioritize well-being, agency, and ethical media practices. We advocate for a media landscape that values health, society, and democracy over monetized hate and misinformation.For media inquiries, please contact info@sustainablemedia.center.

