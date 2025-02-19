America’s Information War Comes Home: Former Under Secretary of State Richard Stengel to Address Digital Disinformation

Richard Stengel / moderator Kanika Mehra SMC Logo Richard Stengel – Former Managing Editor, TIME | Former Under Secretary of State

Richard Stengel, former Under Secretary of State will share his expertise on digital disinformation and its impact on democracy,

The information battlefield has only become more complex since I wrote Information Wars," says Stengel. "Understanding these patterns is crucial as we navigate unprecedented challenges to truth.” — Richard Stengel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC), Mintz, and All Tech Is Human today announced an upcoming evening discussion featuring Richard Stengel, former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs and longtime editor of Time magazine. Stengel will share his expertise on digital disinformation and its impact on democracy in a special conversation on March 6, 2025, in New York City.In conversation with Kanika Mehra, an expert on media influence and digital ecosystems, Stengel will explore the rapidly evolving landscape of information warfare, drawing from his firsthand experience as the Obama administration’s disinformation czar and insights from his acclaimed book, Information Wars: How We Lost the Global Battle Against Disinformation and What We Can Do About It. The discussion will trace how disinformation tactics have evolved—from early deployments by ISIS and Russia to today’s more advanced and AI-enabled threats.“The information battlefield has only become more complex since I first wrote Information Wars," says Stengel. "Understanding these patterns is crucial as we navigate unprecedented challenges to truth in the digital age.”Stengel, who was on the front lines of countering Russian propaganda and ISIS’s weaponization of social media, will share his experiences confronting state-sponsored falsehoods and extremist narratives. His book details how the U.S. struggled to combat these sophisticated campaigns—challenges that have only intensified with the rise of AI-generated content and algorithm-driven manipulation.Mehra will bring a contemporary perspective to the discussion, examining how disinformation not only shapes public discourse but also threatens democratic institutions on a global scale. As governments and tech platforms wrestle with responses to these evolving threats, the conversation will explore what policymakers, industry leaders, and the public can do to push back against the erosion of truth in the digital age.With recent advances in AI-generated media and an increasingly polarized information environment, this discussion comes at a crucial moment. The event will offer an opportunity to assess the failures and lessons of past efforts to combat disinformation and consider potential strategies for mitigating its impact in the years ahead.Event Details:Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM ESTLocation: MintzFormat: Moderated discussion with audience Q&AAbout Richard StengelRichard Stengel served as Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in the Obama administration and was the longest-serving editor of Time magazine. His book "Information Wars" chronicles his time at the State Department fighting disinformation campaigns worldwide.About Sustainable Media CenterAbout: The Sustainable Media CenterThe Sustainable Media Center (SMC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a more resilient and trustworthy media ecosystem. Through research, education, and collaborative initiatives, SMC works to promote sustainable journalism practices, combat misinformation, and support innovative solutions for the future of media. Founded in 2022, SMC brings together journalists, technologists, academics, and industry leaders to address the critical challenges facing modern media landscapes.About All Tech Is HumanAll Tech Is Human moves at the speed of tech while tackling the world's thorniest tech & society issues. With a network of over 50k individuals across civil society, government, industry, and academia, our organization is committed to collective understanding, involvement, and action. Through our whole-of-ecosystem approach and three pillars of activities (community-building, educational resources, careers), All Tech Is Human surfaces important values, tensions, trade-offs, and best practices in order to co-create a tech future aligned with the public interest. Noted activities include our curated gatherings (NYC, SF, DC, London), Slack community of over 11k members across 105 countries, our popular Responsible Tech Job Board, and our annual Responsible Tech Guide that has defined the field and seeded the next generation of organizations and leaders.About MintzMintz is an Am Law 100 law firm with 500+ attorneys serving clients worldwide. Mintz attorneys collaborate across disciplines to deliver exceptional legal strategies that help clients navigate shifting industry challenges. Our diverse perspectives and entrepreneurial spirit help drive success for clients. Since 1933, we have pioneered legal innovation in pursuit of the interests of our clients and their industries. Today, we remain dedicated to breaking barriers, following our passion for business, and providing top-notch legal services to market-leading clients.

Richard Stengel on confirmation bias dangers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.