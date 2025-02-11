Sustainable Media Center Welcomes Five New Members to Board of Advisors

Gill, Watson, Holt, Choynowska, Barrington-Leach Join SMC Advisors Steven Rosenbaum SMC Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC) is pleased to announce the addition of five distinguished leaders to its Board of Advisors. Their diverse expertise will enhance SMC's mission to foster a healthier digital environment and empower communities to combat the social harms of media."Each of these leaders brings unique insights from the intersection of technology, social impact, and next-generation engagement," said Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center. "Their collective experience will be instrumental in shaping a more sustainable and equitable media landscape."The new advisory board members are:Isa Watson is the Founder and CEO of Squad, a patented platform technology revolutionizing sports fan engagement for professional teams and leagues. With offices in NYC and Asheville, Squad builds on Watson's diverse background as a JPMorgan Chase executive and former Pfizer metabolic diseases chemist. An MIT, Cornell, and Hampton graduate, she authored "Life Beyond Likes" and has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, and Sports Illustrated.James Holt serves as Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation, bringing extensive experience in royal communications and social impact. Previously Head of Communications for The Royal Foundation and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Holt also holds trustee positions with Inspiring Girls International and Justice Defenders while maintaining a strong track record in strategic communications across charitable and corporate sectors.Nicole Gill is Co-founder and Executive Director of Accountable Tech, where she leads efforts to address digital threats to democracy. Her career encompasses successful advocacy campaigns across marriage equality, progressive tax reform, and healthcare access, with extensive experience building winning coalitions at federal, state, and grassroots levels.Katherine Choynowska-de Lubicz, at age 16, founded and directed the inaugural Singapore Youth Forum 2024, a student-led initiative connecting global experts with youth on critical issues, including medicine, climate resilience, digital wellness, and AI. The forum brought together diverse participants from Singapore schools and international UWC campuses, fostering dialogue between students and business leaders, community changemakers, and academic experts.Leanda Barrington-Leach is the Executive Director of the 5Rights Foundation, a pioneering international non-profit fighting for the digital world to cater for children, by design and default. Leanda is a passionate life-long advocate for human rights, with more than two decades experience in international policy spanning diplomacy, strategic consultancy and charity sector work. She joined 5Rights from the European External Action Service where she was Adviser to the Secretary General focusing on Strategic Communications and the fight against Disinformation.These new advisors join a distinguished group dedicated to guiding SMC's initiatives in education, advocacy, and policy reform. Their insights will play a pivotal role in shaping strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of social media while promoting responsible digital practices.About the Sustainable Media Center The Sustainable Media Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the societal impacts of media and technology. By fostering collaboration among experts, educators, and policymakers, SMC strives to build a healthier, more equitable digital future.Media Contact: Info@SustainableMedia.Center Visit: www.sustainablemedia.center

