Steven Rosenbaum of Sustainable Media Center will Address Child-Centered Tech Design at Future House In Davos

By centering young people’s developmental and social needs, we can build a digital future that nurtures their well-being while fostering a healthy lifelong relationship with technology.” — Steven Rosenbaum

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child-Centered Tech Design Davos , Switzerland – Thursday, January 23, 2025 – 3:00-4:15 PMThe Sustainable Media Center , led by Executive Director Steven Rosenbaum, is proud to announce its participation in the session “Re-Designing Tech with Children’s Needs at the Center” in Davos during the 2025 World Economic Forum. This pivotal discussion will take place at Future House, located in the Hotel Europe on Promenade 63.Co-hosted by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, Chair of Human Change, and Frank McCourt, Chair of Project Liberty, Future House serves as a unique platform to address the most pressing issues shaping the future of technology and society.Bringing together leading voices in psychology, technology, law, media, and advocacy, the session will examine a critical question: What would technology look like if it were designed to support children’s unique developmental needs rather than exploit their vulnerabilities for profit and engagement?Speakers for the session include:- Jonathan Haidt – Social Psychologist, NYU Stern School of Business, and Author of The Anxious Generation- Steven Rosenbaum – Executive Director, Sustainable Media Center- Julie Scelfo – Founder & Executive Director, Mothers Against Media Addiction- Daniel Barcay – Executive Director, Center for Humane Technology- Dr. Gaia Bernstein – Professor, Seton Hall University School of Law, and Author of UnwiredThe Sustainable Media Center is dedicated to fostering bold, youth-focused solutions prioritizing safety, learning, and emotional health. As digital tools increasingly shape every facet of young people's lives, the need to rethink how these technologies are created has never been more urgent.“This session will be a critical moment to shift the conversation from criticism to innovation,” said Rosenbaum. “By centering young people’s developmental and social needs, we can build a digital future that nurtures their well-being while fostering a healthy lifelong relationship with technology.”Future House, a collaboration between Human Change and Project Liberty, will host this and other sessions throughout the 2025 World Economic Forum. The venue serves as a unique platform to reimagine the relationship between humanity and technology, offering a space for candid dialogue and actionable solutions.For more information on this session and other Future House events, visit https://futurehousedavos.io/

