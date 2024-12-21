Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Sale & Cocaine Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24H2000749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tyler Short

STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2024 @ 1851

INCIDENT LOCATION: Anchorage Inn, 108 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT

ACCUSED: Michael RAINEY

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bensalem, PA

VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl trafficking & cocaine possession

ACCUSED: Kenneth WRIGHT

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl trafficking & cocaine sale

ACCUSED: Rajib INGRAM

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl trafficking & cocaine sale X2

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/19/2024 the Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police, Tactical Services Unit, Vermont State Police, Williston Barracks, South Burlington Police Department, and the Burlington Police Department, conducted search warrants at the Anchorage Inn located at 108 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT. The search warrants were the culmination of a months' long investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base in the Chittenden County area. The investigation consisted of several controlled purchases of illegal drugs and resulted in the seizure fentanyl and cocaine base. Michael RAINEY (34) of Bensalem, PA was charged with fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession. Kenneth WRIGHT (33) of Philadelphia, PA was charged with fentanyl trafficking and sale of cocaine. Rajib INGRAM (36) of Philadelphia, PA was charged with two counts of cocaine sale and fentanyl trafficking.

RAINEY, WRIGHT, and INGRAM were all lodged at North Western Correctional Center on $5,000.00 bail and are due to be arraigned in Chittenden County on 12/20/2024 at 1030 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2024 @ 1030

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center

BAIL: $5,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson

Vermont State Police

Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671

