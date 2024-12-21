Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Sale & Cocaine Possession
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24H2000749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tyler Short
STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/19/2024 @ 1851
INCIDENT LOCATION: Anchorage Inn, 108 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT
ACCUSED: Michael RAINEY
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bensalem, PA
VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl trafficking & cocaine possession
ACCUSED: Kenneth WRIGHT
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA
VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl trafficking & cocaine sale
ACCUSED: Rajib INGRAM
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA
VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl trafficking & cocaine sale X2
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/19/2024 the Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police, Tactical Services Unit, Vermont State Police, Williston Barracks, South Burlington Police Department, and the Burlington Police Department, conducted search warrants at the Anchorage Inn located at 108 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT. The search warrants were the culmination of a months' long investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base in the Chittenden County area. The investigation consisted of several controlled purchases of illegal drugs and resulted in the seizure fentanyl and cocaine base. Michael RAINEY (34) of Bensalem, PA was charged with fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession. Kenneth WRIGHT (33) of Philadelphia, PA was charged with fentanyl trafficking and sale of cocaine. Rajib INGRAM (36) of Philadelphia, PA was charged with two counts of cocaine sale and fentanyl trafficking.
RAINEY, WRIGHT, and INGRAM were all lodged at North Western Correctional Center on $5,000.00 bail and are due to be arraigned in Chittenden County on 12/20/2024 at 1030 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2024 @ 1030
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center
BAIL: $5,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson
Vermont State Police
Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit
45 State Drive
Waterbury, VT 05671
Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson
Vermont State Police
Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit
45 State Drive
Waterbury, VT 05671
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.