Take Time to Remember and Protest

NUJ members held vigils in Dublin and Limerick today (Saturday 21 December) to highlight attacks on journalists and journalism in Gaza.

The Dublin vigil took place at lunchtime vigil at the Wolfe Tone Statue, St Stephen's Green, where members and their joined the vigil of remembrance and to protest at the killing and targeting of journalists in Gaza.

The Irish Executive Council of the National Union of Journalists asked members to take time from their Christmas preparations to extend solidarity to our sister union in Palestine, to remember all journalists killed in the conflict and to protest at the targeting of journalists by the Israeli government.

The programme included a reading of Seamus Heaney's poem Republic of Conscience by NUJ joint vice-president Gerry Curran.

Nora Geraghty sang God Bless the Grass By Peter Seeger.

There was also a reading of the list of names of murdered journalists.



NUJ joint vice-president Gerry Curran reads from the poem Republic of Conscience by Seamus Heaney © Photocall Ireland

Assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley places a candle on the ground at the vigil for journalists hkilled in Gaza by Israel Defence Forces. © Photocall Ireland

Nora Geraghty (with guitar) sings Pete Seeger's God Bless the Grass at the vigil for journalists killed in Gaza by Israel Defence Forces. © Photocall Ireland

Roisin Boyd reads from the list of names of journalists killed in Gaza. © Photocall Ireland

