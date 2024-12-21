St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal
CASE#: 24A2009046
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/20/2024 at 1705 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N MM 122, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal
ACCUSED: Jed Bertrand
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 20th, 2024 at approximately 1705 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle slide off in the vicinity of Interstate 89 N by MM 122 in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Jed Bertrand (33) of Highgate. Bertrand displayed multiple indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. Bertrand was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Bertrand was later released and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 01/14/25 at 0830 hours for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Legal Disclaimer:
