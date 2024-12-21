Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE


CASE#: 24A2009046

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993



DATE/TIME: 12/20/2024 at 1705 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N MM 122, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal


ACCUSED: Jed Bertrand                                       

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT


 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        


On December 20th, 2024 at approximately 1705 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle slide off in the vicinity of Interstate 89 N by MM 122 in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Jed Bertrand (33) of Highgate. Bertrand displayed multiple indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. Bertrand was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. 


Bertrand was later released and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 01/14/25 at 0830 hours for the above offense.


  

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2025 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES


 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time




Legal Disclaimer:

