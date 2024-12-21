Suspicious Monkton Residential Fire Investigation
Incident/ Fire Investigation – Monkton, Vermont
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT
VERMONT STATE POLICE – New Haven Barracks
Vermont State Police Case # 24B5005820
INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious Fire Investigation
FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell- Division of Fire Safety
CONTACT# 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/15/2024 Approximately 2327 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1237 Tyler Bridge Road, Monkton, Vermont
Homeowner: Uknown at this time
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 15, 2024, at approximately 2327 hours, the Monkton Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1237 Tyler Bridge Road, VT. The Monkton Fire Department responded to the scene and found the structure fully involved. Fire suppression efforts were isolated to an exterior attack due to the stability of the structure. Despite the fire department’s efforts, the structure was unable to be saved.
As part of his scene assessment, Monkton Fire Chief Curtis Layn contacted the Addison County Fire Investigation Team who responded to the scene. Addison County Fire Investigators believed this fire to be suspicious and contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.
This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
