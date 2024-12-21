Suspicious Monkton Residential Fire Investigation

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Monkton, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – New Haven Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 24B5005820

INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2024 Approximately 2327 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1237 Tyler Bridge Road, Monkton, Vermont

Homeowner: Uknown at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 15, 2024, at approximately 2327 hours, the Monkton Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1237 Tyler Bridge Road, VT. The Monkton Fire Department responded to the scene and found the structure fully involved. Fire suppression efforts were isolated to an exterior attack due to the stability of the structure. Despite the fire department’s efforts, the structure was unable to be saved.

As part of his scene assessment, Monkton Fire Chief Curtis Layn contacted the Addison County Fire Investigation Team who responded to the scene. Addison County Fire Investigators believed this fire to be suspicious and contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.

This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B - West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

