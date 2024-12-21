Consumer Alert: Take Precautions When Hiring a Contractor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges those who are still recovering from Hurricane Helene and recent storms to take precautions when hiring a contractor to make repairs or remove debris. Taking steps to check out the contractor can help you make sure repairs are made properly and you are satisfied with the job. Keep the following in mind before paying someone:

Do your research. Get references from your friends, neighbors or co-workers. Search the business online adding the word "complaint" or "scam" after the name. Visit SCDCA’s Background a Business page to search complaints and lookup licenses with state agencies. To find a professional licensed contractor, visit the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s Licensee Lookup page.

Verify information . Ask to see the vendor's business license or permit with the state, county and/or city and proof of insurance. Check the contractor's ID with full name, business location and phone number.

Get it in writing. Get at least three bids from contractors. Once you're ready to sign a contract, make sure all details are in writing, you fully understand the terms, and get a completed copy.

Watch how you pay. Do not pay in-full up front. Only make the final payment after the job is done and you're satisfied. Need financing? Never agree to financing through your contractor without shopping around and comparing loan terms.

South Carolina’s price gouging law goes into effect any time the Governor declares a State of Emergency. Declarations were in effect from September 25-October 10 due to Hurricane Helene and from November 6-21 due to flooding in parts of the state. Potential price gouging violations are investigated by the Office of the Attorney General. Information on reporting possible violations can be found on the Attorney General’s website.

Consumers are encouraged to contact SCDCA directly with complaints regarding products or services purchased for family or household use. SCDCA processes and mediates consumer complaints against businesses regulated by DCA, refers complaints that fall within another agency’s jurisdiction and mediates those complaints against businesses that are unregulated. To file a complaint, visit consumer.sc.gov and click FILE A COMPLAINT. To see if a business has complaints against it, consumers should take advantage of the Search Complaints tool on the Consumer Information page of SCDCA’s website.

For more information, see SCDCA’s guide to Recovering from a Disaster and Beware of Disaster Scams. Consumers are encouraged to report scams by either calling 844-TELL-DCA (835-5322) or clicking REPORT A SCAM on our site.

