Consumer Alert: SC Residents Encouraged to Delete 23andMe Accounts to Protect Personal Data

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolinians are encouraged to consider deleting their 23andMe account data to protect their personal data. The genetic testing company is filing for bankruptcy. Consumers provided the company a DNA sample from saliva in exchange for information regarding ancestry and genetic predispositions to health-related issues.

Consumers can delete their account and personal information by taking the following steps:

Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample:

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research:

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is also encouraging consumers to consider deleting their accounts. His statement can be found here. Visit the 23andMe website for more information related to the Chapter 11 Filing and frequently asked questions.