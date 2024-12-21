Submit Release
Gov. Justice appoints Darren Thorne to the Fifteenth Senatorial District

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today he has appointed Darren Thorne to the Fifteenth Senatorial District seat to fill the vacancy created by Charles Trump, who resigned earlier this month to be sworn in as a newly-elected state Supreme Court justice. This seat covers all of Hampshire and Morgan Counties and parts of Berkeley and Mineral Counties.

