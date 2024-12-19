Governor Abbott Unveils Billboard Campaign To Dissuade Migrants From Making Dangerous Journey To Texas

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today unveiled the state's new billboard campaign in Central America and Mexico to dissuade migrants from making the dangerous journey to illegally cross the border into Texas during a press conference next to a burned down rape tree at Wall Ranch in Eagle Pass.



“Today, we’re here to talk about a new campaign to deter illegal immigration into Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Yesterday, we began putting up dozens of billboards throughout Mexico and Central America. They give potential illegal immigrants thinking of leaving their home country – and those already on the way – a realistic picture of what will happen to them on their journey or if they illegally cross into Texas. These billboards tell the horror stories of human trafficking. They implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them. Through Operation Lone Star, we have done some incredible work to stop illegal border crossers. But this new effort is about stopping their journey from even beginning in the first place. Until President Donald Trump is back in the White House to secure our border once again, we will continue to take every step necessary to defend Texas.”



Displaying a few examples of the billboards at the press conference, the Governor shared that over 40 billboards have been strategically placed in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico and along the Texas-Mexico border. The billboards highlight the dangerous and legal consequences migrants face as they attempt to illegally enter the country and as countless women and children are sexually assaulted by coyotes and smugglers. To reach illegal immigrants coming from all over the world trying to cross into Texas, the billboards are translated into Spanish throughout Central America and Mexico and Arabic, Chinese, and Russian in Northern Mexico and along the Texas-Mexico border.



View the full billboard campaign here.



Governor Abbott was joined at the press conference by ranchers Kimberly and Martin Wall, Texas Association Against Sexual Assault CEO Rose Luna, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.



“There is a largely unspoken sexual assault crisis impacting women and children migrating to the Texas border,” said Rose Luna. “Acknowledging this issue and its profound impact on survivors is not just crucial—it is our responsibility.”



"There have been several rape trees and lots of women who have been found beaten and raped in front of our house and left to die," said Kimberly Wall. "It makes you terrified to go out of your own house and enjoy your own property. I know my husband has found three different rape trees and burned them down. You don't know if you'll be attacked by one of the men hiding in the brush. We all want a better life for everybody."



Watch the Governor's full press conference here.



During the press conference, Governor Abbott pointed to a burned-down rape tree—a spot where migrants are sexually assaulted and their undergarments are then hung on the tree as trophies by coyotes—and highlighted the horrific, dangerous journey migrants take to cross illegally into the United States.