Governor Abbott Appoints Jaramillo To 458th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, December 20 - December 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Maggie Jaramillo as Judge of the 458th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County, effective January 1, 2025, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Maggie Jaramillo of Richmond is an Associate Judge for the 268th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County. Previously, she served as Judge of the 400th Judicial District Court, assistant district attorney for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, attorney in private practice, and an assistant county attorney for Starr County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, former member of the Fort Bend County Bar Association, Fort Bend County Mental Health Board, and a former member and president of the Fort Bend County Criminal Defense Attorneys Association. Additionally, she is a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3903, Fort Bend County Fair Association, and St. Laurence Parish and a volunteer for the Fort Bend National Hispanic Scholarship Fund. Jaramillo received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Arizona University and a Juris Doctor from the Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law.