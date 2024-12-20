Governor Abbott Reappoints Atkinson To Texas Public Finance Authority

TEXAS, December 20 - December 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Billy M. Atkinson, Jr. to the Texas Public Finance Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Authority issues and sells bonds for designated state agencies to finance the acquisition or construction of buildings.

Billy M. Atkinson, Jr. of Hunt retired as a partner from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, after a 40-year certified public accountant (CPA) career. He is the chair of the Texas Public Finance Authority and the Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas Society of CPAs Board of Directors and former chair of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Texas Gulf Coast Board of Directors. Atkinson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas A&M University.