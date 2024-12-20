Governor Abbott Appoints Bass To Texas County And District Retirement System Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, December 20 - December 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed James M. Bass to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on December 31, 2025. The Board exists to provide Texas County and district employees with retirement, disability, and survivor benefits.

James M. Bass of Austin is the executive director of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Previously, he was the chief financial officer and later executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation. Bass received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.