Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,989 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Bass To Texas County And District Retirement System Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, December 20 - December 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed James M. Bass to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on December 31, 2025. The Board exists to provide Texas County and district employees with retirement, disability, and survivor benefits.

James M. Bass of Austin is the executive director of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Previously, he was the chief financial officer and later executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation. Bass received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Bass To Texas County And District Retirement System Board Of Trustees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more