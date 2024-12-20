FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 20, 2024

Legionella Bacteria Detected in Baltimore City Circuit and District Courts

Cummings, Mitchell, and Civil Courthouses Closed Monday and Tuesday

Circuit Courts:

The Clerk of the Court at the Circuit Court of Baltimore City informed the Maryland Judiciary Friday morning, December 20, 2024, that a member of his staff is suspected of having been exposed to Legionella Pneumonia. The Maryland Judiciary leadership, Baltimore City courts leadership, and Baltimore City leadership met and were informed by City of Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott that the Mitchell and Cummings circuit courthouses tested positive for Legionella bacteria.

The Mitchell and Cummings courthouses were closed this afternoon to implement safety protocols and begin remediation steps. Following recommendations from health officials, Administrative Judge Audrey J.S. Carrion issued an Administrative Order to close the Michell and Cummings courthouses on Monday, December 23, and Tuesday, December 24, for remediation by the City of Baltimore Department of General Services. Both courthouses are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 8 a.m. Emergency matters will be heard on Monday, December 23, and Tuesday, December 24, at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, 300 N. Gay Street, Baltimore.

The Baltimore City circuit courthouses will be providing signage in all public bathrooms. Hand sanitizer and bottled water will be available for employees and visitors.

District Courts:

The Maryland Judiciary was informed on December 6, 2024, that the Wabash and Patapsco district courthouses had tested positive for legionella bacteria. Since that time, the water supply systems at both courthouses were flushed and treated and additional tests were performed. Drinking fountains were blocked, signage notifying employees and visitors was posted in all bathrooms, and hand sanitizer and bottled water were made available for both employees and the public.

In addition, tests were performed at the Civil building on December 9, 2024, and the North Avenue courthouse on December 17, 2024. We were notified of positive test results for the Civil courthouse today, December 20, 2024. The Civil courthouse will be closed Monday, December 23, and Tuesday, December 24, for remediation by the City of Baltimore Department of General Services. Both courthouses are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 8 a.m. All emergency housing matters typically handled at the Civil courthouse will be moved to the Wabash District Court on Monday, December 23, 2024, and Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Wabash, Patapsco, and North Avenue courthouses will continue normal operations.

The Maryland Judiciary was informed late yesterday, December 19, 2024, that the results from the testing at both Wabash and Patapsco continued to show positive results of the legionella bacteria. The Maryland Department of General Services has confirmed that an updated remedial plan has been put in place at these courthouses. The Maryland Department of General Services, after consultation with Maryland Department of Health, has provided health guidance to the District Court of Maryland regarding Legionella bacteria. The same guidance applies to the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.

Based on the information provided by the Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Department of Health, the precautions that have been taken at the Baltimore City courthouses are sufficient to safely remain open.

