Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Montgomery College

March 3, 2025

Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Montgomery College

ROCKVILLE, Md. - On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Supreme Court of Maryland -will hold oral arguments in Montgomery County. The arguments will be heard at Montgomery College in the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center auditorium and livestreamed. The Supreme Court of Maryland holds oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice a term year at geographically diverse locations. This event marks the beginning of the third year that the Supreme Court is holding oral arguments outside the city of Annapolis.

