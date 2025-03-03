Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Montgomery College
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 3, 2025
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Media Advisory:
Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Montgomery College
ROCKVILLE, Md. - On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Supreme Court of Maryland -will hold oral arguments in Montgomery County. The arguments will be heard at Montgomery College in the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center auditorium and livestreamed. The Supreme Court of Maryland holds oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice a term year at geographically diverse locations. This event marks the beginning of the third year that the Supreme Court is holding oral arguments outside the city of Annapolis.
Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to cover the hearing or have questions.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.