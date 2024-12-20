Everyday Heroes: Hospitals and Caregivers Bring Holiday Joy All Year Long

The arrival of the holiday season and the coming New Year remind us of the swift passage of time. But they also demonstrate the timelessness of human kindness.

Countless examples of compassion, selflessness, thoughtfulness and care that nurtures amazing recoveries and life-changing moments unfold every day at every hospital across America. These inspiring stories deserve to be heard. Here are just a few recent patient messages highlighted on AHA’s Forever Grateful webpage.

From the father of a child born with disabilities: “You can tell that a lot of the people there are not just doing their job. They love what they do. At the beginning they didn’t know if [my daughter] was going to live a week. Here she is, 15 years later.”

From a woman whose badly infected leg risked amputation but was saved by expert and dedicated care: “The surgeon said I’ll be walking to visit him. And that’s what I’m going to be doing. To have this kind of care and this kind of love is fortunate. And I’m very grateful.”

From a widow whose husband spent his final days in the care of a comforting and compassionate hospice: “When he became terminal, they helped us on every level. He was so happy. Everything he needed was given to him. They really showed up for us and accepted us for who we were.”

The giving spirit of the holiday season blazes brightly every day of the year in the care that hospitals and health systems provide. No one is turned away from their doors. Caregivers are always there, ready to care, from the onset of life to its end … and every point in between. You are lifesavers and difference makers, and you do more good in the world than you can ever know.

Please take a few minutes to visit our Forever Grateful webpage for tools and resources that your organization can use this time of year to say thank you to your amazing health care professionals.

Despite significant and ongoing challenges this year, hospitals and health systems can be proud of the job they do every day to care for our families, our friends and our neighbors.

On behalf of the entire AHA team, it is a privilege to represent our member hospitals and health systems all across the country. The AHA continues to work alongside you to ensure hospitals have the critical resources and support they need to continue serving their patients and communities.

But we know our work is far from over. We also know that next year will bring changes and challenges, as every year does. But our field is resilient. Over the years, we have helped our nation prevail over such difficulties as the Ebola outbreak and COVID-19 pandemic. As providers, we have found ways to continue to deliver great care in the face of recent IV fluid shortages and threatening cyberattacks. And during many natural or manmade disasters, hospitals and health systems are always there to provide patients with healing, hope and compassion.

The talented and dedicated health care teams who give their all every day have proven time and again that we can face the challenges — navigate them — and yes, continue to advance health in America.

From all of us at AHA, best wishes for a happy, healthy and safe holiday season.