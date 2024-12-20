MPD Makes Arrests in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in an armed robbery which occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, at approximately 1:47pm, officers of the Fourth District responded to the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue Northwest for reports of a robbery. Officers discovered that two unknown suspects approached the victim, assaulted him, brandished a handgun, and demanded his property. The victim complied and the suspects fled on foot.

A short time later, patrol officers observed two suspects who matched the lookout provided by the MPD Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). Officers were able to stop and positively identify these individuals as the suspects from the robbery. Subsequently, 18-year-old Robert Henry Jr of District Heights, MD and a 17-year-old male of Southeast were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery

CCN: 24196230

