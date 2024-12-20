Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,279 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrests in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in an armed robbery which occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, at approximately 1:47pm, officers of the Fourth District responded to the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue Northwest for reports of a robbery. Officers discovered that two unknown suspects approached the victim, assaulted him, brandished a handgun, and demanded his property. The victim complied and the suspects fled on foot.

A short time later, patrol officers observed two suspects who matched the lookout provided by the MPD Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). Officers were able to stop and positively identify these individuals as the suspects from the robbery. Subsequently, 18-year-old Robert Henry Jr of District Heights, MD and a 17-year-old male of Southeast were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery

CCN: 24196230

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrests in Northwest Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more