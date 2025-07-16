MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Carjackings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two carjackings that occurred in 2024 in Northeast.

On April 12, 2024, at 8:50 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of an armed carjacking in the 600 block of 9th Street, Northeast. The suspects were passengers in the victim’s rideshare vehicle when one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was recovered the same day. CCN: 24055066

On April 13, 2024, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Sixth District officers responded for the report of an armed carjacking in the 100 block of 33rd Street, Northeast. The suspects were passengers in the victim’s rideshare vehicle when one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim was able to flee the scene in his vehicle. CCN: 24055646

On Monday, July 14, 2025, an 18-year-old male of Southeast, DC, was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order. The man was a juvenile at the time of both offenses. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the man was charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (gun).

MPD continues to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying an outstanding suspect:

