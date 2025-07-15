MPD Investigation of Child’s Death Leads to Homicide Charge

The Metropolitan Police Department is providing an update on the investigation into the death of a 5-year-old child that occurred in October 2024.

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious child inside of an apartment. United States Secret Service officers were the first units to arrive on the scene and started CPR on the child. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took over CPR. After all lifesaving efforts failed the child was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 5-year-old Deandre Pettus, of Northwest, DC.

At the scene, the child’s father, 33-year-old Deandre Pettus of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children.

The child was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. On Monday, October 7, 2024, the child’s death was ruled undetermined.

Detectives from MPD’s Homicide branch worked collaboratively with the United States Attorney’s Office during Grand Jury proceedings. The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Pettus with First Degree Murder-Felony Murder. On Friday, July 11, 2025, Pettus was arraigned in DC Superior Court on charges of First Degree-Felony Murder.

CCN: 24154852

