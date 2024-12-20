Notice of Comment Period - Update to State Implementation Plan Definitions

Notice of Comment Period - Update to District of Columbia Air Quality State Implementation Plan ("SIP") Definitions On November 26, 2021, the Department promulgated amendments to Chapters 1 and 8; the update to Chapter 1 added the new definition, “stationary engine,” to 20 DCMR § 199. (68 DCR 12420.) On June 5, 2020, DOEE also promulgated an update that removed and added definitions and abbreviations to 20 DCMR § 199 while simultaneously revising some of the existing language in 20 DCMR § 199. (67 DCR 6758 and 67 DCMR 6789.) The Department has already promulgated the updates to § 199 DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS, and the redline document indicating the changes from 2020 and 2021 is linked below in the Attachment section. In addition, the final rulemakings updating § 199 are also below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.