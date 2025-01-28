Archive Software Customization Cited by Episcopal Virginia Diocese Archive

Soutron Global Logo

— Nathan Vernon Madison, Historiographer/Registrar

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives announces that The Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, organized in 1785, has selected Soutron Archive to house their digitized archive collection.With origins in colonial Virginia, beginning in the year 1607, the diocese consists of 16 regions, 173 congregations, and over 68,000 members today. Over the past 400 years, the diocese’s archive collection has expanded to occupy over 9 rooms of collection materials that are currently accessed manually.Nathan Vernon Madison, Historiographer/Registrar at The Episcopal Diocese of Virginia shared his reasons for picking cloud-based Soutron as their archive solution: “I found archive systems that were either too large, with lots of bells and whistles, systems geared toward museums or were just too basic with little security.”Soutron Archive’s built-in flexibility and cloud-based structure offered the ideal solution with backup security and the customization functionality he required. “We wanted our digital collection to mirror the physical collection, making items as easy to find online as it is to find in their box, such as original land deals,” states Nathan. “Our digital archive needs to be as easy to navigate as a box of materials is, so we needed a system that we could customize towards the contents held in our collection.”Soutron Archive empowers organizations to create custom fields that accurately describe each item in the collection, enabling quick and precise retrieval of materials. The Soutron Thesaurus further enhances consistency and accuracy by standardizing terminology specific to the Episcopal Diocese, ensuring reliable categorization and improved searchability across the archive.Soutron Archive’s user-friendly interface and customization options make it ideal for organizations, like the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, which require a solution that aligns closely with the structure and complexity of their historical records. With Soutron Archive, the Diocese has found a system that meets their archive, accessibility, and customization needs.About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

