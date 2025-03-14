Soutron Global Adds Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Soutron Discovery v9.0

Soutron Global Logo

— Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs, is proud to announce the addition of AI Chat Search, an AI Query Assistant, AI Summary and AI Suggest functionality to Soutron Discovery v9.0.“We are thrilled to announce the new AI-enabled Soutron Discovery and make it available to our clients,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “These AI advancements promise to improve the end-user knowledge-based search experience and help our clients work smarter, not harder.”New Soutron Discovery Capabilities Include:• AI Chat Search: The AI Chat Search is based on a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technique, which combines natural language generation by AI with results retrieval from the selected Search Sources. During an interactive chat session, users can address questions and requirements. Depending on the user's input, the AI may respond directly or, it may transform the input into concise queries and submit transparent searches on the selected Search Sources, displaying a summary generated from the retrieved results with references to the actual results metadata.• AI Query Assistant: The AI Query Assistant allows users to create queries by describing their requirements in natural language and/or by uploading an image. AI will analyze the input and return a description along with a list of keywords that can be used as queries to launch the search action on the selected set of sources.• AI Summary: This post-search tool sends AI the selection of search results to obtain a summary of their content. The AI feedback contains the reference to the result on which it was based.• AI Suggest: The Related Queries widget was enhanced to provide AI query suggestions, related to the one used by the end-user for his last search.• Document Requests: A document request functionality was implemented to allow placing loan requests to the library for books/articles. The document request action is per each result and presents a form to be filled in and submitted to the preconfigured library contacts. The content of the request form is fully configurable through the Discovery Administration Console, allowing configuration of multiple fields from simple HTML inputs to select elements with values.• Display Order: A new display order option was implemented to allow displaying the list of the searched sources in the "Searched Sources" widget from the results page in a predefined static order. The sources display order is specified in the Priority Retrieval Bands defined at the application level.All Soutron Discovery clients have been upgraded to v9.0 as part of their SaaS subscription. AI functionality requires the client to subscribe to the Microsoft Azure OpenAI service. For more information about the benefits of using Soutron Discovery, please visit www.soutron.com/discovery-search About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron Global is an internationally recognized SaaS provider of transformative information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs. Backed by decades of experience, award-winning leadership and a commitment to innovation, we empower organizations of all types to transform how they organize, access, preserve and deliver their collection assets. From library holdings and proprietary knowledge to cultural artifacts and archival assets, Soutron Global solutions enhance access, preservation and findability. Dedicated to exceeding client expectations, we embrace new challenges and consider our clients' success to be our success.

