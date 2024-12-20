I 89 South Bound Exit 17, Colchester closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 south bound at exit 17 in Colchester will be closed due to a traffic accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice until the interstate can be cleared. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

