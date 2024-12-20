I 89 South Bound Exit 17, Colchester closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 south bound at exit 17 in Colchester will be closed due to a traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice until the interstate can be cleared. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.