Soutron Archive Supports The Radical Archive of Preservation (t.r.a.p.)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and archives for over 35+ years, announces the implementation of Soutron Archive at The Radical Archive of Preservation (t.r.a.p.), an innovative archival project founded in 2019 and based in Atlanta, GA, founded by Dr. Shady Radical, M.A., CA, Ph.D. This innovative archive, powered by Soutron, provides a dynamic and interactive space to explore the stories, performances, and rituals of Black Women and performance-based artists.Easily customizable and flexible, Soutron Archive allowed t.r.a.p. to create unique search categories, organize artifacts associated with individual performances, and make a wide array of materials accessible online. From interview transcripts and costume records to choreographer notes and links to dancers, the archive provides a wealth of resources for researchers, artists, and community members interested in performative memory work.“By digging into institutional memories and personal stories, we can creatively preserve these narratives for the future,” states Dr. Radical. “Oftentimes, the performance copy we have documenting those stories is the only artifact available that tells the complete story. Soutron is used to store those stories and make them available to the public.These performances honor and validate the historical agency that Black Women have experienced and their contributions to society, keeping this cross-generational history alive.“We are impressed with the work being done by t.r.a.p. and honored that Soutron archive was chosen to store and protect their performance work,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “It is essential to honor historical cultural legacies and provide a platform for future generations to engage with those histories.The t.r.a.p. archive can be viewed at https://trap.soutronglobal.net/Portal/ About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

