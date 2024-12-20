December 20 - Denver District Attorney Investigation into Password Posting Complete, Finds no Indication of Knowing Disclosure of Passwords
Denver, December 20, 2024 - The Denver District Attorney’s Office has completed their outside investigation into the staff’s posting of a file that included voting system component passwords. The Department supported and worked closely with the Denver District Attorney’s Office in their investigation.
Following a thorough investigation, the Denver District Attorney’s Office determined that there were no criminal violations of the law, and that the passwords were published “in error and not ‘knowingly.’”
Denver District Attorney Release
The Denver District Attorney’s investigation’s findings come in addition to the findings of Baird Quinn, which determined that the BIOS passwords contained in the hidden worksheets posted on the Department website were posted “mistakenly, unknowingly and unintentionally.” You can learn more about that investigation here.
Full Baird Quinn LLC Final Report (PDF)
Colorado’s elections are protected by multiple layers of physical and network security measures. All of Colorado’s elections, including the recent General Election, are accurate and secure. The below factsheet highlights the multiple layers of security, and how the Department of State verified the security and accuracy of the election.
