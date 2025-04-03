Submit Release
April 3 - Colorado Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration Executive Order on Elections

Denver, April 3, 2025 - Today Colorado joined 18 states in challenging the Trump administration’s Executive Order on elections. The lawsuit was filed this afternoon in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and names President Trump, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and its commissioners, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as defendants.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement:

“I am proud Colorado will join other states to protect our democracy. The Executive Order issued last week clearly tramples on Americans’ constitutional right to vote and every state’s constitutional duty to oversee its own free and fair elections. We will not wait on the sidelines while Donald Trump tries to legislate from the Oval Office and defies the Constitution. It’s time to act.”

The filing initiating the lawsuit (PDF)

