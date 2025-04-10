April 10 - Statement from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on SAVE Act

News Release

Denver, April 10, 2025 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement regarding the congressional SAVE Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives this morning by a vote of 220-208:

“The SAVE Act would undermine Americans’ ability to participate in free and fair elections, and disenfranchise millions of eligible voters,” said Secretary Griswold. “This is a threat to our democracy that cannot be ignored.”

The SAVE Act would implement strict ID requirements in order to register to vote and require Americans to prove their citizenship rather than require the government to verify their citizenship. If passed, most Americans would be required to prove their citizenship using a birth certificate or passport.

Analysis indicates that over 140 million American citizens do not have a passport and as many as 69 million women do not have a birth certificate matching their legal name. In Colorado, as many as 2.09 million US citizens do not have a valid U.S. passport, and as many as 1.27 million women have names that do not match their birth certificate.

Complete text of H.R. 22, the SAVE Act (PDF)