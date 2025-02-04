Whip-It! Motif Torch Named New York Times Wirecutter Pick

Recognized for its intuitive design, delivering comfort, speed, and efficiency for chefs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Achieving consistent, professional-quality results in the kitchen can be a challenge, especially for tasks like melting, charring, and caramelizing. United Brands, a reputable name known for its high-quality kitchen solutions, has set a new standard with its Whip-It! Motif culinary torch. This tool has recently been named a New York Times Wirecutter Pick , recognized for its impressive performance and reliability.The New York Times Wirecutter referred to the Whip-It! Motif as “the Goldilocks of kitchen torches,” emphasizing its balance of versatility and ease of use. Wirecutter highlights its ability to “brûlées everything from crème brûlée to oatmeal to grapefruit in two minutes, it chars tomatoes and peppers in less than two minutes, and it can melt mozzarella cheese over garlic bread in one minute” (New York Times Wirecutter, 2024). This recognition highlights the torch’s ability to meet the demands of everyday cooking with precision and efficiency.Whip-It! Motif: A Culinary EssentialThe Whip-It! Motif torch offers a controlled heat source that transforms everyday dishes into culinary masterpieces. From browning meringues to charring vegetables, melting cheese, or creating the perfect caramelized crust on a crème brûlée, this everyday torch provides consistent, professional results for a range of cooking techniques.For optimal performance, the Whip-It! Motif torch is designed to work seamlessly with Whip-It! Premium Butane, which ensures a powerful, consistent flame. This high-quality butane enhances precision and efficiency, helping chefs achieve superior results with every use.About United Brands Inc.United Brands is a leading company in the food service industry offering an extensive range of premium culinary tools made to the highest quality standards. The Whip-It! Brand line includes compressed gas cartridges, cream dispenser systems, soda siphons, butane, torches, stoves, and more. With over 60 years of industry expertise and a track record of global success, Whip-It! Brand remains at the forefront of excellence, distinguished by its commitment to quality, design, and innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s top restaurants and coffee chains worldwide, Whip-It! products are synonymous with reliability and performance.###For more information, please contact:

