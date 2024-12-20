James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is Title Sponsor of New Parent-Child Tournament

James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational First Tee Ken Kennerly

Tournament Will Benefit First Tee – Palm Beaches

Our mission is to grow the game of golf, and partnering with this storied event, with its rich history of success, aligns perfectly with that goal.” — Ken Kennerly, Executive Director

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational announced today that it is the title sponsor of the new Parent-Child Tournament, scheduled for Monday, December 23, 2024, at the North Palm Beach Country Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. This event revives the Leon “Pop” Sikes Father-Son Tournament, which was a Palm Beach County tradition for over half a century. The tournament will benefit First Tee – Palm Beaches, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through character-building programs.The original Leon “Pop” Sikes Father-Son Tournament began in 1954 at The Breakers and later moved to Atlantis Country Club, running until 2020. Past winners include notable golfers such as Masters champion Doug Ford, U.S. Amateur champion Bob Murphy, Dana Quigley, Brett Quigley, Russ Cochran, Olin Browne, Dudley Hart, Chase Koepka and Cameron Young.The 2024 Parent-Child Tournament entry fee is $500 per team. Registration opens on December 23 at 12 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m., with dinner and awards concluding the day's activities. Eligible teams can consist of any parent-child, guardian-child, or grandparent-child combination. The tournament features three divisions: Open and Pro and Juniors (10 and under), competing in an 18-hole tournament of six holes best-ball, six holes scotch-alternate shot and six holes scramble , with prizes awarded in each category. All participants will receive complimentary tickets to the James Hardie Invitational.Please email carlm@firstteeflgoldcoast.org to hold your spot in the tournament and review the tournament application here. For more information about the tournament visit https://firstteefloridagoldcoast.org/new-parent-child-tournament/ “We are excited to serve as the title sponsor of the Parent-Child Tournament benefiting First Tee – Florida Gold Coast,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. “Our mission is to grow the game of golf, and partnering with this storied event, with its rich history of success, aligns perfectly with that goal. We look forward to cheering on the participants and welcoming them to enjoy our own tournament in the months ahead.”“We are delighted to have this generous sponsorship from our local PGA Tour Champions tournament for the Parent-Child event,” said Carl Mistretta, Executive Director of First Tee – Palm Beaches. “Family themed golf tournaments during the holiday season is what golf is all about. I cannot think of a better way for families to spend time together then on the golf course with some friendly competition on the line.”The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025 at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida, and features Pro Football Hall of Famers competing alongside PGA TOUR Champions professionals. Tickets are now available at www.JamesHardieInvitational.com For more information about the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit www.JamesHardieInvitational.com About First Tee – Palm BeachesFirst Tee enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with life skills curriculum, we create learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids carry to everything they do. Today, Frist Tee – Palm Beaches serves over 2,000 students each year in First Tee programs and continues to serve thousands of children with special needs and veterans. Learn more at www.firstteepalmbeaches.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.