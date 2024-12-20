Maryland Department of Environment Releases 25 Agency Climate Plans to Meet Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

“All of government” approach includes energy efficiency, workforce development

BALTIMORE (December 20, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Environment today released climate plans submitted by 25 agencies to activate a “whole of government” strategy focused on cutting harmful emissions and building the green economy in line with the state’s Climate Pollution Reduction Plan.

The agency plans include over 100 priority actions to meet the state’s climate goals, including workforce development for installing clean appliances like heat pumps, electrifying vehicle fleets, making state buildings more energy efficient and diversifying the state’s energy portfolio. In June, Governor Moore issued an executive order creating the Climate Subcabinet and directing all agencies to complete Climate Implementation Plans by the end of 2024. State agencies will begin implementing the plans in 2025.

“We don’t have to choose between a green economy and a growing economy — we can, and we must, build both at the same time,” said Governor Moore. “By mounting an all-of-government approach to climate action, we will cut emissions, lower costs, and create more than 27,000 Maryland jobs. I thank my colleagues for their detailed proposals.”

The department also published the first progress report of the subcabinet, led by Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain and Chief Sustainability Officer Meghan Conklin. The report outlines a holistic approach to tackling climate change that prioritizes collaboration and coordination between all principal state agencies, as well as ongoing implementation of $13.5 billion in federal funding that the Moore-Miller Administration has secured since 2023. The report proposes a suite of metrics that will be regularly tracked to ensure agencies are advancing policies and programs that maximize positive environmental, economic and human health benefits for Marylanders.

“This is an unprecedented effort to focus on climate change as one government,” said Maryland Secretary of Environment Serena McIlwain. “I want to thank Governor Moore for bringing all agencies together to contribute to addressing our climate challenge and meeting our goals.”

The Moore-Miller Administration earlier this year announced a $90 million down payment on the state’s climate plan to help make Maryland a leader in clean energy and the greenest state in the country. The administration remains committed to the state’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2031 and achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

Governor Moore’s executive order also directed the Maryland Department of the Environment to take immediate action on climate change by proposing a zero-emission heating equipment standard regulation and a clean heat standard regulation, the Maryland Energy Administration to establish a framework for a clean energy standard, and the Maryland Department of Transportation to undertake several measures to promote clean transportation.

