Maryland Department of the Environment Announces $1.7 Million in Community Projects, Progress on Pollution Reduction at Back River and Patapsco River Wastewater Treatment Plants

Less pollution and projects, including a new trash wheel, improve quality of life and support a healthy Bay economy

BALTIMORE (April 15, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment, Chesapeake Bay Trust and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott today announced grants for 21 community-driven environmental projects in the region around the state’s two largest wastewater treatment plants.

The $1.7 million in funding was announced at Cox’s Point Park in Essex on Back River, along with the news of significant performance improvements at both plants. Nitrogen pollution has dropped over 60 percent at the Back River plant and over 78 percent at the Patapsco facility since 2022. The selected projects support trash removal, improved stormwater management, and increasing green spaces. An effective water infrastructure system makes the Baltimore region a more attractive place to live and work.

“This is environmental justice in action,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “These actions are about fairness, and people, and prosperity. I am honored to stand with the City of Baltimore to show the power of working together for a healthier community.”

Governor Wes Moore included more than $400 million in his FY26 budget for wastewater plant upgrades and other projects related to the Chesapeake Bay. These projects create local jobs, improve public spaces and enhance property values. Cleaner waterways bolster tourism in Maryland, which generates about $3.2 billion a year in economic activity. Improved water quality and habitat also benefits Maryland’s seafood industry, which contributes nearly $600 million to the state’s economy each year.

“This announcement is an important next step in our work to protect and repair neighborhoods that have suffered real harm from wastewater pollution,” said Mayor Scott. “With these projects, we’re creating good-paying jobs, cleaning up trash, improving drainage, planting trees, and establishing new green spaces. We aren’t just repairing damage; we’re building more sustainable neighborhoods and protecting the Bay for generations to come. Most importantly, we’re making these improvements together, in partnership with affected communities.”

The grant money comes from the settlement of a suit, filed by Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown on behalf of the department, requiring Baltimore City to address unauthorized discharges of pollution from the plants.

Among the 21 projects selected for funding is a grant to the Back River Restoration Committee to design and fabricate a trash wheel to be installed on the river at a spot where trash accumulates. Once completed, the trash wheel will be eligible to officially join the Mr. Trash Wheel family. Some of the other projects include community litter and stream cleanups, rain barrels and permeable pavement, youth educational and workforce development programs, and native plantings. The Chesapeake Bay Trust distributes the funds using its participatory grant-making model, in which the community is involved at every step of the funding opportunity.

“This community-designed grant program delivers resources right back to the people impacted to support their solutions for their neighborhoods,” said Dr. Jana Davis, president of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “The awards empower community members to lead restoration, education, and stewardship activities to help remediate harm caused and promote the sustained health and vitality of their communities.”

The awarded environmental projects are:

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Baltimore County – $7,729 for the school to start a water testing and pollution monitoring program on Back River.

Civic Works, Inc., Baltimore City – $52,786 for litter cleanups in East Baltimore communities overburdened by dumping.

The 6th Branch, Baltimore City – $154,263 for residents, students, and community leaders to engage in interactive workshops to install pollinator gardens at three urban farms.

NeighborSpace, Baltimore County – $9,149 for community members to learn about native wildlife, plants, and trees and to host stream clean-ups to improve forest and stream health.

Intersection of Change, Baltimore City – $51,667 for the continuation of “Urban Youth in Agriculture,” a workforce development program to engage youth in sustainable farming practices, at the Strength II Love farm in West Baltimore.

Friends of the Patapsco Valley State Park, Carroll County – $30,000 for improved trail stability along the Patapsco riverbank.

Faith Presbyterian Church, Baltimore City – $6,275 to plant trees and install rain barrels that expand the site’s greening efforts.

Living Classrooms Foundation, Baltimore City – $222,539 to install greening practices that will improve water in the Lancaster Street canal.

Lillie May Carroll Jackson Charter School, Baltimore City – $64,346 to implement a rain garden and permeable pavement that treats stormwater and to create an outdoor education space.

Gwynns Falls Community Association, Baltimore City – $8,740 to develop two community-led planning efforts to transform the Lower Gwynns Falls Park and nearby vacant lots into thriving greenspaces for recreation.

GeN’xt Ministries, Inc., Baltimore City – $158,435 to implement several green stormwater practices at Huber Memorial Church.

Howard County Conservancy, Baltimore City – $7,190 to educate students on local climate change impacts and to develop an environmental action project based on what they learn.

ONE More… ONE Less Mentoring, Baltimore City and County – $44,000 to support environmental education through conservation-focused programs and explore strategies to manage the invasive Blue Catfish population.

Blue Water Baltimore, Baltimore City – $37,361 for water quality sampling and data reporting in the Herring Run watershed.

Blue Water Baltimore, Baltimore City – $44,539 for community-led water sampling, reporting, and engagement in restoration efforts.

Back River Restoration Committee, Baltimore County* – $655,363 to design and build a trash wheel that will be installed on Back River.

Butchers Hill Neighborhood Association, Baltimore City – $8,228 for native planting events and a community composting program.

Back River Neck Peninsula Community Association, Baltimore County – $40,700 to plan for future restoration projects in Back River.

Cylburn Arboretum Friends, Baltimore City – $8,118 for restoration, maintenance, and education on the benefits of urban forest management.

Friends of Herring Run Parks, Baltimore City – $50,296 to improve community access to green spaces for outdoor recreation and to host clean-up efforts to support a healthier Herring Run watershed.

Grow Home, Baltimore City* – $48,276 for greening, pollution reduction, and stormwater practices at Farring Baybrook park.

*Note: These projects are contingent upon receiving the final payment from program funding sources, expected by July 2025.

# # #