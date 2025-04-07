Maryland Department of the Environment Urges Consumers to Make Sustainable Choices for Food Waste Prevention Week

Event Runs from April 7-13

BALTIMORE (April 7, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment is urging consumers to make sustainable choices, such as meal planning and composting food scraps, in observance of Food Waste Prevention Week from April 7-13.

Wasted food is not just an environmental issue—it’s an economic and social challenge. Food made up about 19 percent of all waste, or 850,000 tons disposed of in Maryland in 2024. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this costs the average household approximately $2,880 annually. Nationwide, this amounts to over $218 billion in lost economic value each year.

“Taking action to avoid wasting food is one of the easiest and most impactful ways we can all contribute to a cleaner environment and a healthier economy,” said Secretary Serena McIlwain of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “By composting, meal planning, and properly storing food, households and businesses can reduce waste, lower disposal costs, and help Maryland meet its ambitious climate and waste diversion goals.”

Wasted food is the largest contributor to municipal landfills, releasing methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Reducing wasted food is key to Maryland’s climate goals of cutting emissions 60 percent by 2031 and reaching net zero by 2045. Residents and businesses can participate in a webinar and take action by following these simple waste-reduction tips:

Support local donation programs – Share excess food with community organizations.

Compost at home – Turn food scraps into valuable soil amendments to enrich gardens and reduce landfill waste.

Plan meals wisely. Buy only what you need and store food properly to extend shelf life. Learn more about food date labels to avoid wasting otherwise edible foods!

By working together, Maryland can continue to be a leader in sustainability, reducing wasted foods while protecting natural resources and strengthening local economies. For more information on wasted food reduction and composting initiatives visit www.mde.maryland.gov.

