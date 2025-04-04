FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Jabari Walker

JSWalker@bowiestate.edu

301-832-4590

Maryland Announces Third Annual Climate Teach-In with Spokesperson and Cecil County Teacher of the Year Brittany Rigdon

Annapolis, MD (April 2, 2025) – The Maryland Commission on Climate Change (MCCC) is proud to announce the third annual Maryland Climate Teach-In during the first weeks of April in honor of Earth Month. This year, the event features Brittany Rigdon, a Landscaping and Horticulture Production teacher and Cecil County Teacher of the Year, as the official spokesperson.

First held in 2023, the Climate Teach-In has grown substantially, tripling participation in its second year to include more than 70 educators representing public and private K-12 schools, colleges, higher education, government agencies, non-profits, and faith communities across Maryland. This year’s initiative continues that expansion both in number and geographic coverage. More than 100 educators already registered—engaging with pre-K through adult-age students to improve climate literacy across the entire state, from the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland. The 2025 Climate Teach-In will officially kick off on April 14 at the Cecil County School of Technology, following a successful similar event last year at Annapolis High School.

The Teach-In provides a flexible and engaging framework for educators to inspire students of all ages to explore climate change and solutions in their classrooms. Activities can include discussions, creative projects, guest speakers, and more. Designed to inspire and encourage educators, the initiative offers access to ready-to-use resources tailored for various educational contexts.

“Climate education is key to empowering the next generation to address the challenges of our changing environment,” said MCCC Chair and Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “The Maryland Climate Teach-In provides an exciting platform for educators to inspire students to become informed, active participants in climate solutions.”

Brittany Rigdon, a passionate advocate for sustainability and hands-on learning, shared her excitement about this year’s Teach-In, “As a Horticulture Instructor, I believe in and promote environmental awareness through discussions about planting native species within the landscapes, using and implementing Integrated Pest Management strategies, and educating a new generation of environmental stewards who will help to make our planet sustainable for generations to come. I want to change the narrative that agriculturalists are harmful and indifferent to the environment. In reality, the opposite is true.”

The MCCC encourages educators from all levels, institutions, and organizations to register and take part in this impactful event. Participation details and resources are available on the Climate Teach-In website.

“Through the Teach-In, we hope to foster a culture of climate awareness that extends beyond the classroom and into Maryland communities,” said Jabari Walker, co-chair of MCCC’s Education, Communication, and Outreach Working Group. “Each year, this initiative grows stronger as more educators join us in advancing climate literacy.”

To register your school or organization’s participation in the 2025 Maryland Climate Teach-In, please visit the registration page here.

—