FDLE arrests two Miami men on drug-related charges

December 20, 2024

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Jameel Demestrice Florence, 46, and Royan Boclair, 63, both of Miami. Florence is charged with one count of possession of fentanyl, and Boclair is charged with one count each of possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The arrests are the result of a multiagency State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) investigation.

In October, FDLE agents received information about a house being used for drug-related activities in southwest Miami-Dade County, specifically selling fentanyl.

FDLE and SAFE Task Force agents and investigators served a search warrant with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Florida Highway Patrol earlier this month.

Agents seized several grams of fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics. A firearm was also seized.

The FDLE Miami SAFE Task Force is investigating the case. The Office of the State Attorney, 11th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

Florence and Boclair were arrested on Dec. 11 and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Detention Center. The investigation remains active.

Since the SAFE grant program was initiated in 2023, FDLE has helped seize nearly 300 pounds each of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. The program has also led to the seizures of nearly $2 million and more than 350 firearms. To date, nearly 1,100 arrests have been made.

