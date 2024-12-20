Idaho Travel Council MeetingFeb06

The Idaho Travel Council will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, February 6, 2025, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm MT in Twin Falls (meeting location to come). This meeting is open to the public.
The ITC meeting agenda will be available closer to the meeting.
