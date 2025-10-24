Join us at Commerce Connect in Glenns FerryNov04

We are hitting the road and headed to Glenns Ferry! The event will take place on November 4 at Three Island Crossing State Park from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Commerce is excited to announce the next stop for its new event series. Commerce Connection: Bridging Resources is an event where our team will travel across the state to connect with community-focused individuals, businesses, experts and professionals.

At the event, you’ll hear from industry leaders, engage with speakers and panelists on key trends and network with potential partners. Discover valuable tools, funding opportunities and events to benefit your business or community. Get inspired by success stories and innovative ideas to spark new initiatives.

Local businesses, economic developers, elected officials and community leaders are encouraged to attend.

Learn more and register HERE.

For questions, reach out to Tatum Clark at Idaho Commerce.

We hope to see you there!