2025 Idaho Manufacturing Tradeshow & ConferenceOct30

StartOctober 30, 2025 MTAll day eventEndOctober 30, 2025 MTAll day event

Event graphic for IMA Manufacturing Industry Trade Show & Conference.

The Idaho Manufacturing Alliance is hosting the 2025 Idaho Manufacturing Tradeshow and Conference.

The event takes place on October 30 at the Boise Centre and is a one-day gathering combining a full-day trade show, educational breakout sessions, keynote presentations and networking opportunities.

Exhibitors include suppliers, manufacturers and service providers across manufacturing sectors.

LEARN MORE.

