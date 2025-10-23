Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces October MeetingOct14
MEDIA ALERT
Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces October Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (October 14, 2025) – The Idaho Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will meet on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. MT.
The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The council makes recommendations on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) funding and advises their regions on economic development opportunities and represents their interests to state government.
In-person seating will be available in the Clearwater Conference Room on the second floor of the J.R. Williams Building at 700 W. State Street Boise, Idaho 83702.
Click here for the complete meeting agenda.
If you need virtual access to this meeting, reach out to us here.
For the full list of the Idaho Commerce Economic Advisory Council (EAC) members, click here.
To learn more about Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, click here.
To learn more about the Idaho Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), click here.
