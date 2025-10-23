Submit Release
Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces October MeetingOct14

MEDIA ALERT                                                         

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Idaho Economic Advisory Council Announces October Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (October 14, 2025) – The Idaho Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will meet on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. MT.

The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the Governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The council makes recommendations on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) funding and advises their regions on economic development opportunities and represents their interests to state government.

In-person seating will be available in the Clearwater Conference Room on the second floor of the J.R. Williams Building at 700 W. State Street Boise, Idaho 83702.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

If you need virtual access to this meeting, reach out to us here.

For the full list of the Idaho Commerce Economic Advisory Council (EAC) members, click here.

To learn more about Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, click here.

To learn more about the Idaho Tax Reimbursement Incentive (TRI), click here.

###

About Idaho Commerce

As the lead economic development agency for the state of Idaho, the Idaho Department of Commerce plays a pivotal role in revealing new opportunities, solutions and innovative possibilities to maximize Idaho’s potential and empower its future. Idaho Commerce fosters economic growth, quality job creation, innovation and supports Idaho’s vibrant businesses and communities. Learn more at commerce.idaho.gov

