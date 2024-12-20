Mega Millions Jackpot Glides to $862 million

My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion Announces Winner Cities

JACKSON, MISS. – Mega Millions tickets appear to be on holiday shopping lists as increased sales have prompted a $37 million jump in the jackpot for tonight’s drawing, now worth an estimated $862 million with an estimated cash value of $392.1 million.

It is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered in the month of December, and the $862 million is the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. If tonight’s jackpot is not won, the estimated jackpot for the Christmas Eve jackpot is projected to be worth an estimated $944 million with an estimated cash value of $429.4 million. The largest Mega Millions jackpot won was $1.602 billion in 2023 on a ticket purchased in Florida.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 56, 66, 67, 68, 69, plus the Mega Ball 18.

Jackpot Update

Lotto America’s jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 21, is an estimated $17.92 million with an estimated cash value of $8.35 million, while Powerball’s jackpot is an estimated $92 million with an estimated cash value of $42 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $52,000.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks

The results of the third drawing were announced Thursday, Dec. 19 with the following winner cities:

$15,000: New Albany, Miss.

$10,000: Hattiesburg, Miss.

$5,000: Brandon, Miss.

$1,000 Digital Gift Card: Amory, Miss.

$1,000 Digital Gift Card: Brookhaven, Miss.

All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance Promotion drawing for $1 million. The next drawing will be Thursday, Jan. 2. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.