PatchMaster Expands Service Footprint in Texas with New Franchise in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, a premier provider of professional drywall repair services, announced today the opening of a new franchise location in Texas. This new location will serve the communities of Argyle, Bedford, Colleyville, Coppell, Dallas, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Haslet, Hurst, Irving, Justin, Keller, North Richland Hills, Roanoke, and Southlake, continuing the company’s rapid growth in the Lone Star State.The newest PatchMaster franchise, Nick Alexander, is a recently retired U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, who brings a wealth of experience in leadership, team management, and operational efficiency to his new role as franchise owner. After a distinguished military career, Alexander chose to transition to business ownership, inspired by a lifelong desire to pursue entrepreneurial success and create a lasting impact in his community.“Nick’s background in leadership and teamwork makes him an ideal franchise owner, and we’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “His commitment to excellence and his passion for building relationships will ensure that customers in Coppell and the surrounding areas receive the high-quality service PatchMaster is known for.”Alexander’s decision to join PatchMaster was influenced by a close friend and his desire to follow in the entrepreneurial footsteps of his father, who also owns a successful business. His goal is to deliver unparalleled customer service while growing the brand’s presence in his region.“I was drawn to PatchMaster for its proven business model and exceptional reputation in the home repair industry,” said Alexander. “My military background has equipped me with the skills to build strong relationships, lead teams effectively, and achieve operational excellence—qualities that I believe will serve me well as I work to establish PatchMaster as the trusted name in drywall repair for my area.”When not focused on his franchise, Alexander enjoys spending time with his dog, Albert, staying active, and cheering on his alma mater, Texas Christian University (TCU). PatchMaster West DFW offers a specialized service for drywall repairs of all sizes, from small holes to more extensive damage caused by plumbing, electrical, or general wear and tear. PatchMaster’s hallmark is its ability to deliver prompt, professional repairs that blend seamlessly with the existing structure.For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, visit westdfw.patchmaster.com or call (214) 945-3776.PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

